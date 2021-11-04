This group is hosting a free webinar to discuss male stress urinary incontinence

Urology San Antonio is hosting a free webinar on Nov. 11 to discuss male stress urinary incontinence.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have urinary incontinence?

Nearly 1 in 10 American men have urinary incontinence, with rates rising in men over 60 years old, according to fixincontinence.com.

Urinary incontinence involves the loss of bladder control which is often a common and often embarrassing problem.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the severity ranges from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze, to having an urge to urinate that’s so sudden and strong you don’t get to a toilet in time.

With November being Men’s Health Awareness Month, Urology San Antonio and Boston Scientific will be holding a free webinar Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions about male stress urinary incontinence.

For registration text “webinar” to 72345. Take the incontinence quiz here to check your score.