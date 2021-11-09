15 tips to help land a successful job interview

Do you have an interview coming up soon?
To help you land the job you’re applying for, listed below are some tips on how to make a great first impression.
- Whether the interview is in person or virtually, dress professionally. It’s always better to dress to impress the company.
- Practice makes perfect: Review your answers and questions you may have for the interviewer.
- Do your homework. Research the company and position you’re to which you’re applying, along with what’s involved.
- Prior to the interview, update your Linkedin profile page with up-to-date job descriptions you’ve held.
- Bring a resume, business card and portfolio -- and take notes.
- Always be at least 15 minutes early to an interview to give yourself wiggle room for travel emergencies. Being on time is not early.
- Make a good first impression with a nice, firm handshake -- but not too hard.
- Always be friendly, polite and smile to show you are engaged with the conversation.
- Speak loudly and enunciate during the interview.
- After the interview, thank the interviewer for their time.
- Ask about what the next steps are in the job hiring process.
- Leave the interview with a nice, firm handshake.
- Follow-up with a thank-you email and explain you are very interested in the position.
- Prepare for follow-up interviews.
- Be patient! Confidence is key.
If you are looking for a job in health care, San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) is hosting a job fair Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. SASH is looking to fill vacant positions immediately and is also offering sign-on bonuses for unlicensed and licensed direct care positions.
