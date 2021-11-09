15 tips to help land a successful job interview

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have an interview coming up soon?

To help you land the job you’re applying for, listed below are some tips on how to make a great first impression.

Whether the interview is in person or virtually, dress professionally. It’s always better to dress to impress the company. Practice makes perfect: Review your answers and questions you may have for the interviewer. Do your homework. Research the company and position you’re to which you’re applying, along with what’s involved. Prior to the interview, update your Linkedin profile page with up-to-date job descriptions you’ve held. Bring a resume, business card and portfolio -- and take notes. Always be at least 15 minutes early to an interview to give yourself wiggle room for travel emergencies. Being on time is not early. Make a good first impression with a nice, firm handshake -- but not too hard. Always be friendly, polite and smile to show you are engaged with the conversation. Speak loudly and enunciate during the interview. After the interview, thank the interviewer for their time. Ask about what the next steps are in the job hiring process. Leave the interview with a nice, firm handshake. Follow-up with a thank-you email and explain you are very interested in the position. Prepare for follow-up interviews. Be patient! Confidence is key.

If you are looking for a job in health care, San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) is hosting a job fair Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. SASH is looking to fill vacant positions immediately and is also offering sign-on bonuses for unlicensed and licensed direct care positions.

To learn more, click or tap here.