7 tips for selecting a health plan, medical group explains

Regular visits to your primary care provider are incredibly important for maintaining your health and preventing problem, especially as you age.

According to Cano Health, a recent Stanford study stated that access to primary care providers is associated with a longer life span for populations. Despite that, the number of primary care providers in the country is actually decreasing every year.

And with 10,000 people aging into Medicare each day, Humana, in partnership with Cano Health, provided seven tips to consider before selecting the proper Medicare plan for your overall needs.

1. Examine your health needs

Have one or more chronic conditions? How often will you need to go to the doctor? Are you anticipating any surgeries or procedures? Do you need transportation to get to your doctor’s appointment? Are you anticipating any surgeries or procedures?

If so, you may want to consider a Medicare Advantage plan that could give you access to additional health coverage and benefits that could help you better manage your condition(s). Adding a value-based provider to your Medicare Advantage plan could give you even more support through on-site behavioral health and health coaching.

Do you see your PCP regularly? You may want to select a Medicare Advantage that offers a $0 PCP copay.

2. Consider costs

What are you currently paying for health insurance premiums, copays, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses, including prescription drug costs and over-the-counter products and supplies? Are these costs affordable? If not, try to figure out what dollar amount would be more affordable. If you’re struggling to pay Medicare costs, you may be eligible for additional government programs.

3. Determine the coverage you need

Whole-person health takes the whole person into account, not just the body. Whole-person health considers your physical, mental and social needs to understand how they all work together.

It’s so important to select a health plan that takes the whole person into account that includes body, mind, eyes, mouth, prescriptions, environmental factors, everything that contributes to your overall health.

4. Think about your provider and facility choice

Original Medicare allows you the freedom to see any provider or facility enrolled in Medicare whereas a Medicare Advantage plan typically offers a network of providers. You’ll want to choose a plan that works for you and also gives you access to providers who can give you the right care for your needs.

At Humana, 67% of the Medicare Advantage members receive care from doctors who offer value-based care, which compensates doctors based on overall patient outcomes for the care provided rather than the number of visits, tests or procedures they perform.

5. Review quality of care

Medicare Advantage plans are rated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to measure the quality of health plans. The more stars, the higher the plan rating. In 2020, 92% of Humana Medicare Advantage members were in 4-star and above quality plans.

6. Look at prescription drug needs

About 89% of adults aged 65 and older take prescription medicine, yet 76% think the cost is unreasonable. A Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage can help cover drug costs through preferred cost-sharing at select pharmacies.

7. Decide if travel is a factor

If you travel frequently or split your time between multiple places throughout the year, you might want to consider a Medicare Advantage plan with a travel benefit like HumanaChoice PPO that offers in-network coverage across the nation.

