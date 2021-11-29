Considering dental implants? 5 benefits to weigh in that could be life changing

Dr. Andrew Weber at Excellent Dental Specialists, who treats complex cases that require full mouth rehabilitation, explains benefits that dental implants can offer someone wanting to enhance their smile.

Dr. Andrew Weber at Excellent Dental Specialists, who treats complex cases that require full mouth rehabilitation, explains five benefits that dental implants can offer someone wanting to enhance their smile.

1. Minimal maintenance required

Talk about low maintenance.

Accidental implants are designed to maintain the dental health of your adjacent teeth. Fixed dental implant acts as an anchor for restorations, allowing you to eat almost any food without fear of it damaging your dental work. The implants also help prevent periodontal disease and provide a stable foundation for your smile.

2. Prevents dental problems

When you lose a tooth, the surrounding teeth shift over time, leading to dental problems such as jaw pain and even earache. Replacing missing teeth with dental Implants can eliminate these effects because they effectively support the remaining natural teeth and bones in your mouth as a tooth would.

3. Effective replacement option

Dental implants do cost more than other dental options, but dental implants are an effective long-term replacement option for missing teeth. Unlike dentures and other dental prosthetics that may be lost or damaged, dental implants do not need replacing. Once installed, they will retain their original condition with proper oral hygiene.

4. Restores function

People tend to lose natural teeth as they age because it is common for older people to suffer from medical conditions that affect tooth loss, such as diabetes or gum disease. Dental implants restore normal chewing function, speech, and facial structure by replacing missing teeth with artificial alternatives.

5. Improves outlook on life

Even if you have lost only one tooth, it can still affect your quality of life. You may find yourself worrying about remaining conscious about your mouth during meals out in public or avoiding certain social settings because you are self-conscious about your dental appearance. When you have dental implants, you’ll be able to enjoy a more fulfilled life without worrying about your dental health.

