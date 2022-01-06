As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 6, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a wedding-themed show today with tips and hacks to make sure your big day doesn’t have to cost big bucks! Decorator and wedding planner, Victor Garcia is here to help you with the wedding planning process and save some money at the same time!

Then, ready for a romantic getaway? The Kendall is hidden gem where you can stay in some one-of-a-kind suites, perfect for any love birds!

Plus, choosing the right wedding cake can be hard, we show you what to expect during a wedding cake taste test with the experts from Dario’s Bakery.

Also, Nadia Gonzales from Nerdia Cat Makeup shows you trendy and natural wedding makeup looks, to have you looking fabulous on your big day.

Finally, the experts from Bloom + Stem shows us how you can create your own wedding bouquet and boutonniere!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT Plus app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.