SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

We get served! Table tennis, cocktails + delicious dishes

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we share nostalgic finds from local vintage shop, The Vaulti!

Then, it’s an extremely fast-paced Olympic sport that you can be apart of right here in the Alamo City. The folks from the San Antonio Table Tennis Club show us some moves and share how you can play with some of the best players in San Antonio!

Plus, she’s a Southern belle with a passion for cooking and making everyone’s favorite dish from scratch. We taste some of Nome’s Catering!

Also, let’s rodeo San Antonio! The annual Vaquero Cook-Off is coming up and we have a Cook’s Choice special Mexican recipe ready to be made.

Cheers! This spot has a rotating seasonal cocktail menu. We sip on drinks with The Pink Hill for a Thirsty Tuesday. It’s a new space made up of a collective of vendors.

