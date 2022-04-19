Are you at risk for lung cancer?

Learn about the risk factors associated with lung cancer and the steps you can take towards prevention. In partnership with Methodist Healthcare. #ad #sanantonio #ksat12 #healthmatters

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers and the leading cause of cancer-related death in both men and women in the United States, according to Methodist Healthcare.

Better screening is crucial in improving survival rates for lung cancer. Annual screening guidelines for lung cancer have recently been revised, recommending younger patients get screened for lung cancer.

Who is at risk for lung cancer?

People who have a smoking history are at a greater risk for lung cancer. In fact, cigarette smoking is the leading risk factor for lung cancer.

About 80-90% of lung cancer-related deaths are directly linked to cigarette smoking.

But, even those who aren’t smokers can still be at risk. Anyone who has exposure to secondhand smoke or other environmental exposures are considered at risk for lung cancer.

Those with a prior history or family history of lung cancer are also at risk.

What can be done to detect lung cancer?

Screening is important for early detection. The sooner doctors are able to identify and diagnose lung cancer, the better outcome for survival rates and patient outcome.

Ad

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced a national coverage determination (NCD) that expands coverage for lung cancer screening with low dose computed tomography (LDCT) to improve health outcomes for people with lung cancer.

Who should get screened for lung cancer?

The American Cancer Society recommends annual lung cancer screenings for the following groups:

Are 50 to 80 years old and in fairly good health, and

Currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years, and

Have at least a 20 pack-year smoking history (two packs a day for 10 years or one pack a day for 20 years).

If you believe you are at risk for lung cancer, you can take Methodist Healthcare’s online risk assessment.