As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 6, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we kick off our summer camp fun week cooking up a good time at Young Chefs Academy!

Then, summer fun in the sun with mobile activities and games from Freedom Fun!

Plus, we cool down with cold treats from local shop, El Amigo Snack.

Also, the experts from Tony Chachere’s share a recipe for taco kabobs in an air fryer!

It’s going to at least feel like a tropical vacation with drinks from Tiki bar, Hugman’s Oasis.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.