As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 20, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – We’re featuring local, Black-owned businesses from a cheesesteak food truck to a BBQ shop on the East side in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Eleanor 1909 Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks is always cooking up something delicious in their food truck on Broadway. Check out the menu here.

Galadriel’s Goods shows us how to make an easy berry cobbler for summer that you’ll want to save in your recipe collection.

Looking for great barbecue? BBQ Life By Chris offers mesquite-smoked barbecue plates with a little family history on the side. Check out their desserts, too!

Plus, Organically Bath & Beauty makes it big, stocking store shelves at Target with their locally-made bath bombs!

Need something for the kids to do? Nanny expert Jada Rashawn with Sittercity shares some easy nature crafts to keep the little ones occupied this summer.

