As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush are here with DIY gifts for Dad, including beer glass etching, patriotic projects and outdoor yard games.

Plus, we taste delicious food from Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine, and Jen takes us to the only 10-acre sunflower field in San Antonio at Traders Village.

There’s a healthy shake spot to try on Thousand Oaks! Urth Shakes offers smoothies and juices with fun names like Green Latifa, Cocoa Chimp and Kapow.

We continue to celebrate Pride Month with cocktails from The Bonham Exchange and Pride Month cookies from WD Deli.

