As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Weekend fun ahead with an enchilada festival, Pride Month parade + summer pet safety tips!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Robert Reyes is from the San Antonio Enchilada Festival, is here to give us a preview of this delicious event!

Plus, the folks from Jive Turkey let us sample barbeque turkey legs!

Then, summer dog safety with the Animal Defense League and Rover.com on how to keep your pets cool and how to spot signs of trouble.

Also, we fill you in on an adoption event happening through God’s Dogs Rescue.

We continue to celebrate Pride Month with merchandise from Karolina’s Antiques and let you know about the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival & Parade!

