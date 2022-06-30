77º

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 30, 2022

Rollerskating fun, Grilling 101 + “The Little Mermaid”

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Rollercade (The Rollercade, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we chat with one of thr stars from “The Little Mermaid” at Woodlawn Theatre.

Plus, strap on your skates and roll into some indoor fun at San Antonio’s oldest skating rink, we take you inside The Rollercade.

Also, it’s a grilling weekend and we are getting help from Ace Hardware on which grill works best for you.

Looking to try stand-up paddle boarding? The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment can help get you on the water.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

