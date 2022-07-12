95º

LIVE

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Family summer fun ideas, new places to eat + heroes & villains!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we check out Agave 210, a new restaurant inside the new Marriott San Antonio Airport.

Then, we take you to Tony Parker’s Heroes & Villains Exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art is available to visit now. You’ll be able to see the former Spur’s private collection of life-size pop culture figures.

Plus, we show you how you can have some family fun on the Twisted Trail Zip Rails at Natural Bridge Caverns!

Also, we share some of the summer programs at the San Antonio Public Library and try out a Lego building challenge!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook