How you can protect the Edwards Aquifer

The Edwards Aquifer is the primary source of water for millions around South Central Texas and the Hill Country. Its health and future affects us all.

Compared to other aquifers, the Edwards’ karst limestone allows for greater recharge and sustainability than any aquifer in the region.

Edwards Aquifer Authority general manager Roland Ruiz says the aquifer is like mother natures gift.

“Without the Edward’s Aquifer here in San Antonio, this part of South-Central Texas, we wouldn’t be here. It’s really the life blood to what’s happened around this part of the state,” said Ruiz.

The aquifer is a natural occurring phenomena that provides all the water the area needs. Ruiz said it has been historically a sole source aquifer, which means it was the sole source of water for this part of the region.

Now, it is still a primary source for more than 2 million people. Rain refills and recharges the aquifer, but without it, the Edwards Aquifer is impacted.

However, there are small things people can do to help the aquifer. Ruiz said to be aware that the area is in a drought. Follow local ordinances for outdoor watering and be efficient with the water usage inside your home. Only run full loads of your dishwasher and washing machine and don’t keep the water running while brushing your teeth. These are just little ways you can save water.

“The water that comes to our tap comes from some place or originates somewhere, and that’s the aquifer. It’s a finite source that we need to take care of,” Ruiz said.

Educating the community about this precious resource is the next step in conservation. Initiatives like the Education Outreach Center (EOC) are used to help the next generation in water conservation and sustainability efforts.

The EOC features over a dozen interactive and immersive water education exhibits. The center is free to the public, but reservations are required.

To learn more about the Edwards Aquifer, book your visit to The Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center at EAAEOC.org or by calling 210-547-2222.

Anyone who mentions SA Live will receive a free water bottle and seed fan.