These digital literacy classes can help older adults connect to people, resources

Digital literacy and technology can help break the social isolation adults may experience as they age because they may live alone, have lost a spouse or loved one, or have limited mobility. In partnership with AARP.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

According to AARP, there is strong evidence that social isolation can increase health risks for adults ages 50 and older.

Digital literacy and technology can mitigate the effects of social isolation by connecting them with loved ones, new friends to healthcare and entertainment, and many opportunities to stay mentally and physically active.

AARP in San Antonio and Older Adults Technology Services from AARP (known as OATS) are offering free digital literacy classes for adults aged 50-plus.

These classes help older adults learn to use and leverage technology so they can transform their lives and communities.

Through the Senior Planet program they have a lineup of free classes starting in September through November. The classes will be a mix of in-person and online.

These classes will cover Instagram basics, affordable home internet, spotting fake news, job searching in the digital age, streaming and smart TV, and using technology for your health.

Classes are free and open to anyone. You do not have to be an AARP member, and you do not have to be an older adult.

To register for the digital literacy classes, call1-866-227-7443.

There are also other events for older adults to enjoy. AARP offers in-person and online events for all types of interests, like cooking classes, caregiver conversations, Missions baseball games, exercise classes, and more.

You can find their events on Facebook @AARPTexas, or visit their website at www.aarp.org/sanantonio.