As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 15, 2022

Tacos on the show today!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Al Pastor, Al Frugoni and two one-of-a-kind boutiques.

We’re making tacos galore with El Pastor es Mi Señor — who Texas Monthly says might serve the best tacos al pastor in the state.

If al pastor isn’t your thing, try Al Frugoni’s open-fire grilling. They’ll be at this Saturday’s Grilling for Good charity event for first responders.

Latina-owned boutique La Casa Frida is showcasing some of their unique, handmade items from Mexico.

Also joining us is the sustainable, brand-new Nido Boutique!

We’re taking you on a world tour of budget meals for Hunger Action Month with the San Antonio Food Bank and our KSAT Community.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.