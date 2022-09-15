Hunger Action Month: Try these budget-friendly meal planning tips

September is Hunger Action Month, and KSAT Community is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to raise awareness about food insecurities.

SAN ANTONIO – September is Hunger Action Month, and KSAT Community is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to raise awareness about food insecurities.

Brittany Hernandez, the education coordinator at the SA Food Bank, shared some budget-friendly meal planning tips.

To get the most out of your grocery budget, Hernandez recommends planning ahead. Bring a grocery list and look for sales before you head to the store.

Be willing to make replacements for ingredients in your recipes.

“So if you see something on sale, let’s say you need apples, but pears are on sale, you can make that substitution. So being a little creative and flexible,” Hernandez said.

Another way to avoid overspending at the grocery store is to never shop while hungry.

If you’re unsure what to make while on a budget, the San Antonio Food Bank offers classes for students of all ages. One of the classes offered to students is “Cooking around the world.”

Some of the recipes include:

Black bean tacos with creamy cilantro-lime salsa (Mexico)

Salmon cakes with lemon-dill sauce and side salad (France)

Garlic-Lemon Pasta with zucchini, summer squash, and tomatoes (Italy)

The food bank also offers assistance programs to community members in need. These programs include curbside food distribution, a farmers market and the Mobile Mercado.

To learn more about cooking and assistance programs available at the San Antonio Food Bank, you can visit their website at https://safoodbank.org/.

