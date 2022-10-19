Applying for Medicare? You may want to review your plan

The Annual Medicare Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and this is the opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to make a change to their healthcare coverage for the upcoming year. In partnership with HealthTexas.

Many beneficiaries don’t realize that plans change every year, and there are plans specifically tailored to meet one’s needs.

For example, if someone has recently been diagnosed with a health condition like diabetes or heart disease, or if they have had some significant changes in their overall income. These are reasons why this time of the year is super important to find the right plan for you.

Jeremiah Nasiatka with UnitedHealthcare said their Medicare plans have improvements this year, which will give members more benefits and flexibility while making them easier to understand and use.

“Most plans will offer additional dental benefits, and members will have access to the largest Medicare dental network. Our members will also be able to purchase over-the-counter items in their local retail stores, as well as see reduced costs on specialist co-pays, hearing aids, and medications,” Nasiatka said. San Antonians and many Medicare beneficiaries are struggling with rising costs of everyday essentials like food and utilities. Food and energy prices have gone up over 10%.”

“We are addressing these concerns by adding additional benefits for our Dual-Eligible members who are those on Medicare & Medicaid,” she continued. “Our dual members can use monthly credit to help pay for groceries, over-the-counter medications and utilities, and we’ve increased the monthly credit by 40%.”

While there is still plenty of time to choose your plan, spend the time now to review your options and be ready for the new year.

For more information, you can visit HealthTexas.org or call 210-731-4864.