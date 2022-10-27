As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 27, 2022

Java Jen on the show today!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Mission Crafts Chandlery shows us some of their San Antonio inspired candles, including some based on some urban legends of the city.

Java Jen takes us to Texas Grounds Coffee.

You can find Very That as a vendor at this weekend’s Muertos Fest.

Dustin De La Garza performs his original song “Dozen Roses.”

We get a special jiu jitsu demonstration from SAPD’s Women In Law Enforcement.

We’re pouring some yummy mocktails for sober October with Hash Vegan Eats.

Natazia Natazia will be at this weekend’s Muertos Fest selling handmade jewelry and accessories!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.