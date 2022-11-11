50º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 11, 2022

Cheesesteaks, yoga, backyard games, holiday treats, beer and veteran-owned businesses

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, SA Live intern

Honoring our veterans today (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Veterans Day! Today on the show, we’re tasting some Philly cheesesteaks with a Texas twist from Grunts Grill.

Try out some mind-body accessible services from Mel Marie Yoga.

Spruce up your backyard with custom games from Sunshine Woodworks.

Take a bite out of some holiday treats from the veteran-owned Mochinut!

We’re sipping on Ranger Creek Brewing and learning about their November event to give back!

Jen’s visiting Task Force VSBO to hear how they help veteran owned businesses, including Popcorn Friday, Compadres Hill Country Cocina and Texas Cheer Liquor!

Plus, some Veterans Day deals!

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, 18, is an intern with SA Live and a senior communication major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. A proud San Antonio native, she is passionate about celebrating her beloved city and community through her work.

