As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Keeping your fitness goals, fueling your body + relieving stress

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if your New Year’s resolution is to start working out, then you will need to make sure your body is ready to keep going! Alexandra Simpson with Squeezers Juice Bar is going to show us the healthy foods you should be feeding your body.

Then, keep your fitness goals this January! We show you how to keep fit at Lyceum Gym.

Plus, Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles With Adeina is here with ways to keep you stress-free and make the New Year a little easier.

As parents, we are always looking for the best programs and education options for our children. We check out what STEM activities the San Antonio Charter Moms are finding in the School Discovery Day Series this year!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

