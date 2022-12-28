78º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Hallo-Witch Special Encore - Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Tricks + treats, fortune telling, potions & a Wizard of Oz showing

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Watch SA Live's Hallow-Witch Special today at 1 p.m. (SA Live, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, relive the spookiest day of the year! Our favorite witchy trio is taking over SA Live for our Hallo-Witch Special encore presentation.

We’re seeing into the future with local fortune teller American Tarot Story.

It’s a witch party with treats and decorations from Princess and the Monkey Home Décor. Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is supplying the potions, also known to the living as cocktails.

The Advanced Learning Academy and CAST Tech Theater Company present a special showing of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Trick or treat? How about some magic tricks from Chris Avallone? You’ll be amazed!

At the end of the night, Joseph Brooks awakes from his trance for the goblin king dance!

Special thanks to Spirit Halloween for our costumes and Nerdia Cat Makeup for the wonderful Halloween makeup! Happy Halloween!

You can watch the full show in the video below.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

