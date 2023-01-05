As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 5, 2023

There are so many new apps in 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are getting ready for Mardi Gras with a king cake. Plus, Jen checks out San Antonio’s newest rooftop bar and the crew has authentic Thai food.

Get ready for Mardi Gras with a Rosca de Reyes or Mardi Gras king cake from San Antonio’s oldest bakery Nadler’s Bakery & Deli.

Want to visit San Antonio’s Hottest Rooftop Bar and Lounge? 1 Watson is a premier rooftop bar and lounge featuring craft cocktails and Southwestern cuisine.

The Pearl Farmer’s Market features fresh and authentic Thai Food from Kin Khao. The SA Live crew cooks a Thai omelette with the owners of the pop-up food stand.

We talk about apps that will make life easier in 2023. Build good habits that will change your life with Productive habit tracker.

Split your day into small tasks and get a visual timeline of your day with Structured Day Planner, only available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Lose It! is a calorie counting, nutrition tracking, and intermittent fasting tool that helps you ditch the unwanted behaviors that are holding you back from reaching your weight goals.

Save money in the new year! Mint is a popular budgeting app. It plugs into users’ accounts to know their financial situation, and then lets them set goals.

Get guided meditations, courses, and mindfulness exercises on subjects like stress, general anxiety, worry, building resilience, and more topics for any moment with Headspace.