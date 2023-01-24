Happy Space: How to find quality items for your home at estate sales

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a New Year, and many are considering refreshing their home.

But if you don’t have a big budget or a budget at all for a home renovation, you can find unique items for your space at a discounted price at estate sales.

In the video above, Happy Space contributor David Hurtado helps you navigate the sales and shows you the treasures you can find if you know how to look for them.

For a fraction of the cost, you can find various items, from vintage furniture and kitchen items to art pieces and toys.

