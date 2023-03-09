As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 9, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have everything you need to get ready for Spring Break! We have a live performance, a workout, and Adeina tells us about staycation spots in SA. Plus, our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Green Acres.

National Eat Your Noodles Day is this weekend and here to celebrate is Ernie Bradley from Cherrity Bar. Mike and Fiona make Miso Ramen and try cocktails.

Need a place to have fun for Spring Break? Jen takes us to Green Acres a complex with mini-golf, go-karts, paintball, bumper boats, batting cages, party rooms & a snack bar.

We get a special performance from the talented kids of Youth Orchestras of San Antonio.

Whatever your spring plans may be, our local lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina has some tips for you.

It’s Women’s history month and we are celebrating with the founder of “Barre” and the women that brought it to San Antonio. Hope Pedraza, owner of Inbalance Studios joins us with the history and a few moves.

Patrice Taylor, owner of Becky’s Unique Sweets makes Mike and Fiona strawberry crunch cupcakes.

