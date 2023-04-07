COVID-19: Mitigating the spread and the role vaccines play

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Services are still being offered to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community. In fact, the city of San Antonio’s Metro Health District does research on the risk of illness in the community and how to take action to stop the spread of infectious diseases.

Dr. Anita Kurian with Metro Health said even though we have been living in this pandemic for three years, it’s still important for everyone to get vaccinated.

Metro Health’s goal is to prevent serious illnesses resulting in hospitalizations and death because of COVID-19. Kurian says the vaccines currently available are highly effective in preventing serious illness.

“It’s very important that all of us who are six months and older, who are eligible to get vaccinated, if you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated. And stay up to date to avoid being seriously ill from COVID-19 and being in the hospital of even dying from it,” Kurian said.

Everyone six months and older is also eligible for a booster vaccine.

If you’ve lost or misplaced your vaccine card, Kurian recommends trying to locate your records from your healthcare provider or doctor that administered the vaccine.

However, you can also locate your records on the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If you need to get a vaccine or booster, Metro Health is still offering it’s pop-up vaccine clinics. You can find more information on those clinics and Metro Health on it’s website.