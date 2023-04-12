As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 12, 2023

There's an elote bar here in SA! Try the corn in a cup flights at Elotitos Corn Bar.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., elevated corn in a cup, Comedy Night with Cleto, Fiesta styles, local artist, National Child Abuse Prevention Month and more.

Elotitos Corn Bar is so much more than just a bar - it’s an elote bar! You can even get elote flights there. Check out their Fiesta food.

It’s Comedy Night with Cleto at Mi Familia at the Rim! Stop by to see funnyman Cleto Rodriguez. You can learn more about La Familia Cortez restaurants here.

Shop Fiesta styles and more on a budget at Mexichic Boutique.

Plus, an artist with a hard past and a bright future. Jen chats with Trebla Art and learns about his 3-year-old’s art show, too.

Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and Jenny’s Mexican Restaurant team up to make memories in the kitchen for kids affected by child abuse this National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.