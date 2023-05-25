Heading on vacation? Don’t forget these safety items in your bag.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer is right around the corner, and that means vacation time. From road trips, tubing on the river or flying anywhere with kids, it’s a good idea to have a travel bag packed with essentials for the “uh-ohs” that might happen.

Dr. Jendi Haug, an ER doctor at CHRISTUS Children’s, said there are several tips that can help parents know what to pack in their safe summer kids’ bag.

The most important thing about planning for an “uh oh” while on vacation is to be prepared but with the intent that it won’t come to an emergency. Haug said having a bag stocked full of important supplies can help prevent a small situation from turning into a trip to the ER or urgent care on your summer vacation.

Below are some of the items to include in your safe summer bag:

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Band-Aids

Pain reliever

Bottled water

Antibiotic ointment

During your summer fun, apply sunscreen, even on your scalp. Haug said a sunscreen stick is a great way to apply sunscreen, and to do so to your scalp by covering any part line that may be visible. She also said it’s important to reapply every two to three hours.

Haug recommended carrying multiple bottles of water in your safety bag. Toddlers and babies can be affected by heat illness way before an adult will. She said if you’re hot, your child is likely overheated. To keep your child hydrated, provide frequent small sips. Packing electrolyte beverages can also help with dehydration, although Haug said water is best.

For more information, you can visit CHRISTUS Children’s website at CHRISTUSchildrens.org.