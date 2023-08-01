99º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 1, 2023

SA’s Best Local Celebrity, customized hats, Dessa’s Dips, back-to-school items & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Make your dream cap with Hat Bar's custom hats! (Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with SA’s Best Local Celebrity Kristi Waters, try customized hats from Hat Bar, Dessa’s Dips has chamoy, back-to-school items and more.

We chat with Kristi Waters about being voted San Antonio’s Best Local Celebrity and her role as General Manager of Paramour.

Back-to-school week is coming up and By Bluebonnet joins us to show some great items you can find for your student.

You can make your dream cap and be protected from the summer heat with these customized hats from Hat Bar.

Oh boy, Dessa’s Dips is bringing chamoy and some great dip flavors.

Get the most out of your meal with this French-Japanese-Latin fusion cuisine from Colette at the Phipps.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email