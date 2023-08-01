As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with SA’s Best Local Celebrity Kristi Waters, try customized hats from Hat Bar, Dessa’s Dips has chamoy, back-to-school items and more.

We chat with Kristi Waters about being voted San Antonio’s Best Local Celebrity and her role as General Manager of Paramour.

Back-to-school week is coming up and By Bluebonnet joins us to show some great items you can find for your student.

You can make your dream cap and be protected from the summer heat with these customized hats from Hat Bar.

Oh boy, Dessa’s Dips is bringing chamoy and some great dip flavors.

Get the most out of your meal with this French-Japanese-Latin fusion cuisine from Colette at the Phipps.

