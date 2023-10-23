As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 23, 2023

Protect your pets on Halloween with these tips!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we chat with Spurs player Keldon Johnson, SA Humane Society has pet care tips for Halloween, try traditional dishes from Sunshine Bakery, local comedian Chona E is performing at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club and more.

There are lots of scares to be had this year, and we want to know your Halloween costume horror story. Send your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Top Golf to chat with San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson about the regular basketball season starting this week.

Halloween can be a scary time for pets as well as people, and the San Antonio Humane Society joins us to talk about how you can help your pet cope with the spookiest time of the year.

From trick-or-treating bags to exploding spooky heads, Light Work 316 brings in fun DIY crafts perfect for the Halloween season.

We chat with local comedian and Tik-Tok star, Chona E to discuss her upcoming shows at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

Sunshine Bakery has been serving San Antonio for over 40 years and we get to try their traditional pan de muerto for Dia De Los Muertos and pan dulce for Halloween.

Java Jen takes us on to a hauntingly good coffee shop -- Gravves Coffee -- to preview their Halloween coffee drinks and upcoming events.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.