As seen on SA Live - Monday, January 8, 2024

We try makeup hacks from TikTok!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out viral makeup hacks, Nadler’s Bakery makes King Cake, Bar Louie has half-price burgers, 1 Watson is a premier rooftop bar and more.

Every Tuesday is half-price burger day at Bar Louie and we learn what burgers you can chow down on!

The Pearl Farmer’s Market features fresh and authentic Thai food from Kin Khao and they join us to cook a Thai omelet.

We uncover history’s secrets with author Brad Meltzer’s new book, The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill.

Get ready for Mardi Gras season with Rosca de Reyes and King Cake from San Antonio’s oldest bakery, Nadler’s Bakery & Deli.

If you’re looking for makeup hacks, Nerdia Cat Makeup shows us TikTok trends you won’t want to miss.

Want to visit San Antonio’s Hottest Rooftop Bar and Lounge? 1 Watson is a premier rooftop bar and lounge featuring craft cocktails and Southwestern cuisine.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.