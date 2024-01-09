As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 9, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out a romantic getaway, Adeina Anderson has New Year vision boards, Michael James Carey shows us his new singles and more.

We talk to Chris Pittard, a local African American author about his children’s books inspired by his red-headed daughter.

Looking for a place to get great authentic Mexican food with a piano bar ambiance? Mi Familia is amping up the atmosphere to give customers a new meaning to the full dining experience.

Michael James Carey performs two new singles you can listen to on his new album.

Valentine’s Day is only a month away and The Kendall Hill Country Inn has got you covered. This luxuriously elegant experience is devoted to satisfying any romantic getaway.

Adeina Anderson is back to start the new year on the right track with vision boards. She helps us create a few plans you won’t give up on during the year.

Need to get your closet sorted out? Sort It Out will, well...sort it out! Check out their closet makeover today on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.