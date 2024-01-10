As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 10, 2024

We have cowboy hats perfect for rodeo season.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Cleto Rodriguez plays a fun game with us, Sizzling with Sabdi has rodeo-inspired tacos, we have game-day cocktails for Superbowl season, World Famous Paris Hatters shows us cowboy hats and more.

Comedian Cleto Rodriguez stops by to promote comedy night on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. at Mi Familia at the Rim with a fun game.

Our Jen Tobias tries rodeo-inspired tacos from Sizzling with Sabdi.

The Superbowl is coming up fast and we have three craft cocktails for game day with the mobile craft cocktail bar Southern Tapsters.

The Texas Double Shot band joins us to perform their original music.

It’s almost rodeo season and if you’re looking for an outfit, the World Famous Paris Hatters shows us rodeo looks and cowboy hats.

Chef Oscar Carmona, owner of Amor Tacos and Chelas stops by to make some of his popular recipes and talk about his new location.

Magdalena Mendez shows us design trends you’ll want in your home for the new year.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.