As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Cleto Rodriguez, rodeo-inspired tacos, game-day cocktails, cowboy hats + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Richard Baltazar, Editor

We have cowboy hats perfect for rodeo season. (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Cleto Rodriguez plays a fun game with us, Sizzling with Sabdi has rodeo-inspired tacos, we have game-day cocktails for Superbowl season, World Famous Paris Hatters shows us cowboy hats and more.

Comedian Cleto Rodriguez stops by to promote comedy night on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. at Mi Familia at the Rim with a fun game.

Our Jen Tobias tries rodeo-inspired tacos from Sizzling with Sabdi.

The Superbowl is coming up fast and we have three craft cocktails for game day with the mobile craft cocktail bar Southern Tapsters.

The Texas Double Shot band joins us to perform their original music.

It’s almost rodeo season and if you’re looking for an outfit, the World Famous Paris Hatters shows us rodeo looks and cowboy hats.

Chef Oscar Carmona, owner of Amor Tacos and Chelas stops by to make some of his popular recipes and talk about his new location.

Magdalena Mendez shows us design trends you’ll want in your home for the new year.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

Richard Baltazar is an editor for KSAT 12 News. He previously worked for SA Live.

