SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 11, 2024

Fire Truck Party, top spring travel picks, get messy at My Splatter Art, Chocolate Moonshine + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Take your child's next event to the next level with Fire Truck Party! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Fire Truck Party can take your child’s event to the next level, Adeina shares her top spring travel picks, we get messy at My Splatter Art, and Chocolate Moonshine brings tasty treats.

Chocolate Moonshine makes delightful gourmet fudge and they’re bringing in fun flavors for us to try.

SA Live’s Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to the historic 13th Floor building to express her artistic talent with My Splatter Art’s unique painting options.

Bloom Market is a semi-annual market featuring over 40 small businesses and boutiques and we learn about some local businesses you can shop from this Saturday.

Need an entertaining birthday party for your kids? Fire Truck Party provides a high-energy experience with a vintage fire truck and friendly firefighters!

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up this Sunday and we’re celebrating with San Antonio’s Irish Pub, Francis Bogside, now in St. Paul Square.

Adeina Anderson is back and she shares her top 3 picks for spring travel this year.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

