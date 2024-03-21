As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 21, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with Benedict Wong and the stars of “3 Body Problem”, get house plant tips from Tillage, try traditional brunch from Mae Dunne and you can watch ‘Kinky Boots’ at the Wonder Theatre.

What’s your favorite childhood memory? Share your comment here, and you might see it later in the show!

Recommended Videos

It’s time for more SXSW 2024 coverage! We interviewed the stars (including Benedict Wong!) of the new Netflix original “3 Body Problem”, from the minds of “Game of Thrones”.

Mae Dunne is a brunch restaurant inspired by the home cooking traditions of family and we get to try their new menu.

The Wonder Theatre is at their new location at the Wonderland of the Americas and we preview their latest show “Kinky Boots” running now through March 30.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is at Tillage, where they’re showing us how to care for large, floor house plants perfect for springtime.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.