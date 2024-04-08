76º
As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 8, 2024

Arepas from a Michelin-trained chef, Black Dog Kitchen, charm jewelry bar & 5 outdoor spots for spring

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Photo courtesy of Alisha Edwards.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special 3 p.m. encore episode of SA Live today! We try arepas from a Michelin-trained chef, make our own charm jewelry and take you outdoors to five local spots for spring.

Bilia Eatery is bringing Miami flavors to the Alamo City with a Michelin-trained chef and they’re cooking delicious arepas.

Bexar Essentials has men’s fashion outfits for spring with looks provided by J. Crew.

If you’re looking to try a taste of the South, we’re sampling Cajun eats from Black Dog Kitchen.

Lila Smethurst recently emerged as the Kid’s Baking Championship Winner on the Food Network and we try some of her sweet treats! Plus, you can sign up here for a chance to bake with Lila and donate to a good cause.

Feel “Buenas Vibes” and customize your own jewelry with their new charm bar.

With winter gone, it’s time to get outdoors! Here’s a list of 5 places you can go for spring fun:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

