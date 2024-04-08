As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 8, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special 3 p.m. encore episode of SA Live today! We try arepas from a Michelin-trained chef, make our own charm jewelry and take you outdoors to five local spots for spring.

Do you prefer waffles, pancakes or French toast? Vote here.

Recommended Videos

Bilia Eatery is bringing Miami flavors to the Alamo City with a Michelin-trained chef and they’re cooking delicious arepas.

Bexar Essentials has men’s fashion outfits for spring with looks provided by J. Crew.

If you’re looking to try a taste of the South, we’re sampling Cajun eats from Black Dog Kitchen.

Lila Smethurst recently emerged as the Kid’s Baking Championship Winner on the Food Network and we try some of her sweet treats! Plus, you can sign up here for a chance to bake with Lila and donate to a good cause.

Feel “Buenas Vibes” and customize your own jewelry with their new charm bar.

With winter gone, it’s time to get outdoors! Here’s a list of 5 places you can go for spring fun:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.