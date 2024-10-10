As seen on SA Live - Senior Celebration Show - Thursday, October 10, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our Gonzaba Medical Group Takeover Show! We’re celebrating seniors with skin care tips, healthy eats, Folklorico dancing, a free Halloween event and more.

We’re celebrating seniors with our Gonazaba Medical Group Takeover Show! If you’re interested in learning about free events they have for seniors -- including Zumba and yoga classes -- check out their Facebook events page.

The biochemist owner of Simply Tiff’s natural skin care shares tips on how to keep your skin glowing in your golden years.

Want to do some fall gardening but not sure where to start? Texas A&M Agrilife Extension shares tips to keep your thumb green.

If you’re looking for costume and Halloween decor on a budget, Goodwill has a LookBook to spark some spooky costume ideas.

Chef Braunda Smith from Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House shares a diabetic and low-carb-friendly pasta dish you can make in just 6 minutes. Find the recipe here.

Plus, a Folklorico performance by Ballet Plata y Oro and all the details on a free event for seniors 62+ coming up on Halloween at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, BooFest!

