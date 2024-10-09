Low-carb, diabetic-friendly cacio e pepe you can make in 6 minutes

Diabetic-friendly and low-carb cacio e pepe is a 6-minute dinner to add to your family's favorite recipes.

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Braunda Smith from Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House has done the impossible - found a low-carb, diabetic-friendly pasta recipe!

Smith said she was inspired by a 21-day trip she took to Italy. Check out the recipe below. It only takes 6 minutes to make!

For more information on Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House, click here.

Low-Carb, Diabetic-Friendly Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients:

4 oz unsalted butter

2 minced garlic cloves

1 cup grated parmesan or pecorino romano (or combo of both)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

Low-carb fettuccine noodles or egg noodles

Directions:

In a frying pan over medium heat melt 2 ounces of butter and then add the minced garlic. You want the garlic to get soft, so lower the heat if needed.

Add the cooked pasta to the garlic and butter in the pan and stir well so the pasta is coated.

Add the salt and pepper, cheese and the remaining butter to the pasta. Mix until the butter is melted and warmed through.

Top with more grated cheese and fresh cracked black pepper. Stir once more to blend completely. Serve warm.

Note: For added protein and a full meal, add chicken, salted, peppered and browned in avocado oil.