As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 27, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s National Chili Day! We’re celebrating all things chili, with or without beans.

Our Question of the Day: How do you eat your chili? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Recommended Videos

The Modern Chili Queen of Texas is in the house! JD’s Chili Parlor shares easy ways to make chili at home with their sauces and products.

Looking for a new place to hang out on game day? Tommy John’s Tailgate is a new sports bar and grill on the North Side, and they’re celebrating their grand opening Mar. 7-9. Jada takes us there for some pickleball, brews and bites.

Fiona takes us to The Rim Shopping Center for escape room fun at The Escape Game.

SA Vibes is back with a new feature on local musician Carbonlily. She’s looking forward to the “I Am Every Woman” event coming up in late March. We also hear a performance.

Kid influencer Mateo Carter shares his picks for spring break spots to take your kids:

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots! You might them it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.