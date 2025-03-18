As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 18, 2025

A ruff start but a happy home is on the horizon. Adoptable dogs at Lucky Spot dog Rescue.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., awkward moments and genuine laughs, Final Four and Fiesta-themed drinks, a new coffee spot to try, a partnership for adoptable pups and more.

Have you seen our Question of the Day?

It’s National Awkward Moments Day, but those moments will go from awkward to hilarious with comedian Cleto Rodriguez. You can catch him at Comedy B.E.S.T. this Friday at 8 p.m. at Deco Ballroom on Fredericksburg Road.

Bombay Bicycle Club at Hemisfair is gearing up to the Final Four and Fiesta with signature drinks! We sample some of them today to give you a tasty preview.

Fischer’s Neighborhood Market is helping Lucky Spot Dog Rescue in a new partnership. We learn more about how you can help dogs in need find their “fur”-ever homes.

Jada takes us to The Pourbox Coffee at The Dakota East Side Ice House for custom java at a mobile coffee bar. They’re available for your next event! You can follow The Pourbox Coffee on Instagram.

Fiona and Jada took a road trip to SXSW in Austin, and The Colton House Hotel was their home away from home. We take you inside this luxury boutique hotel on South Congress Avenue.

