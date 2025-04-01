As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 1, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., NCAA 2025 Men’s Final Four San Antonio is this week! We take you to spots around SA where you can enjoy the fun.

River North Icehouse will host the popular Barstool Sports podcast for two shows this week. Jada takes us there for a watch party preview.

Looking for local beef jerky? Look no further! TX Bros Jerky makes popular classic, plus a pickle-flavored jerky that we put to the test. Think pickles on your burger.

Muy Fun is putting the fun and color into locally made accessories! We check out their new stash of jewelry and more.

This spring, you can go on a Texas military history adventure with help from Travel Life with Adeina. Adeina Anderson shares some of her favorite historical military sites across the state.

In the nonprofit spotlight today, Project Transformation Rio Texas, a group that transformed kids’ lives. Jada chats with the folks who run this important organization about their upcoming luncheon on Apr. 9 and all the work they do for kids.

