3 refreshing cocktail recipes for spring 2025

SAN ANTONIO – From a cucumber lemonade to a spritz, Hendrick’s Gin shakes things up for spring spirits with three refreshing recipes (below).
Oasium Pegu Club
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 parts Hendrick’s OASIUM
- 1 part orange liqueur
- 1/2 part lime juice
- 1/2 part simple syrup
- 1 dash of aromatic bitters
Directions:
Shake all in a cocktail shaker with ice and fine strain into a martini glass.
Cucumber Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 part Hendrick’s Gin
- 1 part lemon juice
- 1 part simple syrup
- 3 parts soda water
- Cucumber slices, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.
Oasium Spritz
Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 parts Hendrick’s OASIUM
- 1/2 part Aperol
- 3/4 part lime juice
- 3/4 part simple syrup
- 1 part sparkling wine
- 1 part club soda
- Cucumber ribbon and orange slice, for garnish
Directions:
Build in a wine glass with ice, garnish with cucumber and orange.