3 refreshing cocktail recipes for spring 2025

Featuring Hendrick’s Gin

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Cheers to spring recipes by Hendrick's Gin! (Hendrick's Gin , Copyright 2025 by Hendrick's Gin.)

SAN ANTONIO – From a cucumber lemonade to a spritz, Hendrick’s Gin shakes things up for spring spirits with three refreshing recipes (below).

You can find more Hendrick’s Gin recipes here. Cheers!

Oasium Pegu Club

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 parts Hendrick’s OASIUM
  • 1 part orange liqueur
  • 1/2 part lime juice
  • 1/2 part simple syrup
  • 1 dash of aromatic bitters

Directions:

Shake all in a cocktail shaker with ice and fine strain into a martini glass.

Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 part lemon juice
  • 1 part simple syrup
  • 3 parts soda water
  • Cucumber slices, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

Oasium Spritz

Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts Hendrick’s OASIUM
  • 1/2 part Aperol
  • 3/4 part lime juice
  • 3/4 part simple syrup
  • 1 part sparkling wine
  • 1 part club soda
  • Cucumber ribbon and orange slice, for garnish

Directions:

Build in a wine glass with ice, garnish with cucumber and orange.

Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

