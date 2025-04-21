3 refreshing cocktail recipes for spring 2025

Cheers to spring recipes by Hendrick's Gin!

SAN ANTONIO – From a cucumber lemonade to a spritz, Hendrick’s Gin shakes things up for spring spirits with three refreshing recipes (below).

You can find more Hendrick’s Gin recipes here. Cheers!

Oasium Pegu Club

Ingredients:

2 1/2 parts Hendrick’s OASIUM

1 part orange liqueur

1/2 part lime juice

1/2 part simple syrup

1 dash of aromatic bitters

Directions:

Shake all in a cocktail shaker with ice and fine strain into a martini glass.

Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 part Hendrick’s Gin

1 part lemon juice

1 part simple syrup

3 parts soda water

Cucumber slices, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

Oasium Spritz

Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Hendrick’s OASIUM

1/2 part Aperol

3/4 part lime juice

3/4 part simple syrup

1 part sparkling wine

1 part club soda

Cucumber ribbon and orange slice, for garnish

Directions:

Build in a wine glass with ice, garnish with cucumber and orange.