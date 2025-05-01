As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 1, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., get ready for an SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway!

Our Question of the Day: Do you have kids in the marching bands performing during Fiesta? Give them a shout-out and share pics here, then look for yours on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

The SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway for today is at Angel’s Mexican Haven at 2302 E Commerce St. at South New Braunfels Avenue. The line begins at 9:30 a.m. Medals will be handed out after 11 a.m.

There are a ton of Fiesta events around town this week, including the CultureFest & Rib Cook-Off at St. Philip’s College. It starts at 10 a.m. today. Jada introduces us to last year’s Smoke Queen.

We chat about the Rey Feo Scholarship with la Reina de la Feria de las Flores, and give you a preview of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade set for this Saturday night. It’s the biggest illuminated night parade in the U.S.

Chef Leo Davila has a new restaurant at the St. Anthony Hotel, and we give you a taste today. It’s called Anacacho Coffee & Cantina. We try their fried cheesecake balls.

Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Decor shows us how to make a giant cascaron for Fiesta.

Cheers to the Party with a Purpose! Assemble Cocktail Workshop shares three delightful cocktail and mocktail recipes for your Fiesta garden parties.

Plus, we check in with three feature bands ahead of their performance tonight in the Battle of Flowers Band Festival. It’s streaming on ksat.com and KSAT Plus tonight, and airs on KSAT12 this Saturday.

We want to see even more of your Fiesta photos! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite Fiesta moments or medals, and we might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.