Viva sips! Fiesta cocktails & mocktails you’ll want to try

Three cocktails & mocktails for Fiesta by Assemble Cocktail Workshop.

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to spice up your Fiesta beverage game? Take it to the next level with these easy cocktails and mocktails (non-alcoholic) by Assemble Cocktail Workshop.

They also offer cocktail classes to elevate the spirits of your next gathering, girls’ night or team building activities. You can find more info here.

Hibiscus Paloma

Ingredients:

1 ounce hibiscus tea simple syrup (1:1 brewed hibiscus tea + sugar)

1 ounce fresh lime juice

2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

2 ounces blanco tequila (optional for segment)

Sparkling water or club soda, to top

Tajín or salt (for rim)

Grapefruit wedge (for garnish)

Directions:

Rim a glass with lime and tajín or salt.

In a shaker, combine hibiscus syrup, lime juice, grapefruit juice and tequila (if using).

Shake with ice and strain into a glass over fresh ice.

Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Coconut Horchata Colada

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces coconut cream (such as Coco López)

1 ounce aged rum

1 ounce homemade cinnamon spice syrup (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove)

Pinch of salt

Crushed ice

Directions:

In a shaker, combine coconut cream, aged rum, cinnamon spice syrup and a pinch of salt.

Shake well until chilled and creamy.

Pour over crushed ice in a rocks glass.

Garnish with ground cinnamon (optional: add a pineapple slice or cinnamon stick).

Non-Alcoholic Spicy Mule

Ingredients:

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce agave nectar (or to taste)

2–3 fresh jalapeño slices

4 ounces ginger beer (non-alcoholic)

Lime wheel + jalapeño slice (for garnish)

Directions:

Muddle jalapeño slices and agave nectar in a shaker.

Add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Shake to combine and chill.

Strain into a copper mug or glass filled with crushed ice.

Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wheel and jalapeño slice.