As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 9, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., everything you need to get Mom ready for a spectacular Mother’s Day weekend.

Do you know what Mom Archetype you are? Here’s a quiz so you can find out.

Want to make Mom a spectacular dinner this weekend? We learn a recipe from the award-winning Chef Kaius Xperience, and for dessert, you can order yummy treats from Gigi’s Cupcakes. We get a sample.

Want to take Mom shopping? There’s a huge Mother’s Day market this weekend at Garden Ridge Market Days, and we give you a sneak peek at the local goodies you can find there.

Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia has a new location on the San Antonio River Walk. Jada takes us there for some fluffy, buttery biscuit goodness. By the way, you can find Mother’s Day brunch deals here.

Looking for something fun to do around town? “Clue: A Walking Mystery Tour” takes over the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and we get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s in store.

Animal Defense League of Texas welcomes you to their weekend fundraising event with Devil’s River Whiskey. Don’t miss their adoptable pets a little before the show today.

A fairy tale classic comes to the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio. We give you a preview of their “The Little Mermaid” production at the Majestic Theatre.

We want to see your teacher appreciation and Mother’s Day photos! Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.