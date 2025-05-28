As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 28, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., burger deals, the funny side of magic and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” comes to San Antonio.

Hungry for burger deals around San Antonio? You can find them here.

It’s also National Senior Health and Fitness Day. Jada takes us to Kirby Senior Center for a workout with Sherri Fitness.

Broadway in San Antonio presents “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Majestic Theatre now through June 8. We get a sneak peek at this popular performance with “The Duke.”

It’s a magical Wednesday with the Magic Saloon! This morning, we’re mesmerized by the funny side of magic with Dana Daniels.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.