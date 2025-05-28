Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Burger deals, magic, ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

It's National Hamburger Day! (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., burger deals, the funny side of magic and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” comes to San Antonio.

It’s National Hamburger Day! Our Question of the Day: What’s on your perfect burger? Let us know here, then look for your answer later on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Hungry for burger deals around San Antonio? You can find them here.

It’s also National Senior Health and Fitness Day. Jada takes us to Kirby Senior Center for a workout with Sherri Fitness.

Broadway in San Antonio presents “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Majestic Theatre now through June 8. We get a sneak peek at this popular performance with “The Duke.”

It’s a magical Wednesday with the Magic Saloon! This morning, we’re mesmerized by the funny side of magic with Dana Daniels.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS