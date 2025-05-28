National Hamburger Day deals to sink your teeth into

Today is National Hamburger Day, and we’re hungry for deals!

Here are six deals around San Antonio to help you save big on burgers:

• $10 burgers today at Last Place Burgers

• All day $6.95 hamburger or cheeseburger with fries or chips today at Bombay Bicycle Club

• Whataburger is giving away a year’s worth of freebies to 75 lucky people today

• Get a free hamburger with the purchase of $1 or more for Royal Perks members at Burger King

• Get a free ShackBurger with any purchase of $10 or more at Shake Shack today through June 1 with code BURGERMONTH (order in the Shack app, online or in-Shack kiosks).

• Today through June 1, get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase through an offer in the Wendy’s app.