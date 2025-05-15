Skip to main content
75 lucky winners will get Whataburger freebies for a year

Whataburger celebrating National Burger Day with sweepstakes on May 28

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is celebrating National Whataburger Day, and 75 lucky winners could enjoy the spoils all year.

On May 28, when you order any #1 to #8 Whatameal in-store on the app or online, you will be entered to win Whataburger freebies for a year.

The 75 lucky winners will get five freebies on the app each month, which will be good for thirty days, according to a news release from the burger chain.

Whataburger said the loyalty account winners will get the following each month throughout the year:

  • One free Whataburger Meal
  • One free Whatachick’n Meal
  • One free Breakfast item
  • One free Whatawings
  • One free Small Shake

Winners can only enjoy these offers one at a time, the chain said.

If you’re not feeling like burgers on the day, but still want to sign up, Whataburger has a way. Rewards members can email the chain at sweepstakes@wbhq.com to enter.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

