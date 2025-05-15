75 lucky winners will get Whataburger freebies for a year

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is celebrating National Whataburger Day, and 75 lucky winners could enjoy the spoils all year.

On May 28, when you order any #1 to #8 Whatameal in-store on the app or online, you will be entered to win Whataburger freebies for a year.

Recommended Videos

The 75 lucky winners will get five freebies on the app each month, which will be good for thirty days, according to a news release from the burger chain.

Whataburger said the loyalty account winners will get the following each month throughout the year:

One free Whataburger Meal

One free Whatachick’n Meal

One free Breakfast item

One free Whatawings

One free Small Shake

Winners can only enjoy these offers one at a time, the chain said.

If you’re not feeling like burgers on the day, but still want to sign up, Whataburger has a way. Rewards members can email the chain at sweepstakes@wbhq.com to enter.