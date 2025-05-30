As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 30, 2025

You can hire these lifelike dinos for your next party with Jurassic SA.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s a Jurassic takeover! Dinosaurs descend on SA Live.

Jurassic SA provides lifelike dinosaurs for birthday parties, events and more, and you won’t believe how realistic they are! We take you up close with their dynamite dinos.

Our dino-themed Question of the Day: What “extinct” thing would you bring back? Let us know here, then look for your answer later on this morning’s show.

Local restaurants are coming together to support the San Antonio Food Bank. Naco Mexican shares their delicious recipes and tells us about their new food truck.

Jada is on the hunt for fun adult hobbies for summer, and she landed at Mud Studio.

Plus, musician Stephen Stanley is in town today for a concert at Vibes Event Center, Underground. We chat with him and hear a special performance.

SA Vibes spotlights local music around South Texas, and this morning, we hear a song from their latest featured band mypilotis.

Looking for things to do in San Antonio this weekend? You’ll find a list of fun events here, from a 30th-anniversary celebration at San Antonio’s Central Library to Big Bugs at the San Antonio Zoo.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

