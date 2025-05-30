🎉 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Texas Fashion Week, Central Library’s 30th birthday, Pride River Parades

As May wraps up, the Alamo City will offer plenty of events and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Celebrate 30 years of the “Enchilada Red” landmark, the San Antonio Central Library, which will host a free summer kickoff on Saturday.

>> Celebrating 30 years of the ‘Enchilada Red’ landmark: The story behind Central Library’s color

San Antonians can also check out the Pride River Parade & Celebration on Saturday, which the San Antonio River Walk’s website states helps support the LGBTQ+ community.

Let’s end the month right and check out what’s happening around San Antonio this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio announced six preseason park pools will open on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. every weekend until the city opens its pools for the regular season. Click here for more information.

TEXAS FASHION WEEK: From May 30 to June 1, the Texas Fashion Industry Initiative will celebrate style, innovation and craftsmanship as designers from across Texas take the runway at the Frost Tower, located at 111 W. Houston St. General admission cost $65. For more information, click here

Friday, May 30

ICE NINE KILLS: SILVER SCREAM-A-THON: The heavy metal band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

MUSIC IN THE PARK: Relax and sit back to enjoy jazz performances from 7-9 p.m. at Ruby City Sculpture Garden, located at 150 Camp St. Click here for more information.

Saturday, May 31

ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ: Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández will perform at 8:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

CENTRAL LIBRARY CELEBRATION: The San Antonio Central Library will host a free summer kickoff event in honor of celebrating 30 years. The family-friendly event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the library, located at 600 Soledad St. Click here for more information.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

PRIDE RIVER PARADES: The city will host its annual Pride River Parade and Celebration on Saturday. The Arneson River Theatre celebration will be from 4-9 p.m. The first parade will take place from 5-6 p.m. at the Museum Reach River Parade and the second parade will be from 8-9:30 p.m. at the San Antonio River Walk. For more information on the event, click here

Sunday, June 1

LOCALS DAY AT BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: On Sunday, June 1, locals can get free entry for Locals Day at Briscoe Western Art Museum. The downtown museum presents art and artifacts representing the American West.

BAT FLIGHT & CAVE TOUR: The largest colony of bats in the world will take flight every evening into the sky on Sunday at Natural Bridge Caverns. For those curious to watch the spectacle, the caverns offer different "Bat Flight" pricing packages. For more information, click here

